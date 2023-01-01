Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

 

Happi House - McKee

3015 McKee Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EDAMAME PARTY$7.25
EDAMAME$4.06
More about Happi House - McKee
Item pic

 

Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
EDAMAME.$6.75
More about Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Prime Ribs

Flautas

Tostadas

Beef Noodle Soup

Crispy Tofu

Chile Relleno

Gumbo

Fried Wontons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (55 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston