Egg benedict in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|Mini Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|*Mini Eggs Benedict*
|$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
2780 Aborn Road, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict Florentine
|$18.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes, spinach, and fresh tomato
|Eggs Benedict w Steak
|$22.00
English muffin topped with steak, poached eggs,and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
|Eggs Benedict w Smoked Salmon
|$22.00
English muffin topped with salmon poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|*Mini Eggs Benedict*
|$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$16.00
Pecan smoked bistro bacon, poached eggs, English muffin, hollandaise, hash browns.
|CUBAN EGGS BENEDICT
|$18.00
Pecan smoked bistro bacon, grilled onions, Swiss, poached eggs*, English muffin, chipotle hollandaise, chili flakes, hash browns.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|Mini Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|*Mini Eggs Benedict*
|$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|Mini Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict*
|$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|*Mini Eggs Benedict*
|$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$16.95
two poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce on grilled english muffin. served with hash browns