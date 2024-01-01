Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Mini Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
*Mini Eggs Benedict*$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Item pic

 

Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way

2780 Aborn Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict Florentine$18.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes, spinach, and fresh tomato
Eggs Benedict w Steak$22.00
English muffin topped with steak, poached eggs,and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
Eggs Benedict w Smoked Salmon$22.00
English muffin topped with salmon poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes
More about Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
*Mini Eggs Benedict*$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Item pic

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGS BENEDICT$16.00
Pecan smoked bistro bacon, poached eggs, English muffin, hollandaise, hash browns.
CUBAN EGGS BENEDICT$18.00
Pecan smoked bistro bacon, grilled onions, Swiss, poached eggs*, English muffin, chipotle hollandaise, chili flakes, hash browns.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$16.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Mini Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
*Mini Eggs Benedict*$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Mini Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict*$17.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
*Mini Eggs Benedict*$13.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Item pic

 

Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose

1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$16.95
two poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce on grilled english muffin. served with hash browns
More about Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$18.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

