Egg rolls in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about New Krungthai Restaurant
New Krungthai Restaurant
580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Thai Egg Rolls
|$16.95
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
|Vegt Egg Rolls
|$16.95
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
More about JTOWN Pizza Co.
JTOWN Pizza Co.
625 North 6th Street, San Jose
|Meatball Egg Rolls
|$0.00
marinara dipping sauce - 3 or 6 piece