Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve egg rolls

Consumer pic

 

New Krungthai Restaurant

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Egg Rolls$16.95
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Vegt Egg Rolls$16.95
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
More about New Krungthai Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

JTOWN Pizza Co.

625 North 6th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Egg Rolls$0.00
marinara dipping sauce - 3 or 6 piece
More about JTOWN Pizza Co.
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Roll$1.00
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Asian Chicken Salad

Nachos

Brulee

Shrimp Rolls

Vada

Mango Lassi

Noodle Soup

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (76 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston