Enchiladas in San Jose

LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|2 Enchiladas Rojas
|$17.00
cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema, with arroz verde and epazote black beans
|1 Enchilada El Vegan
|$14.00
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
|1 Enchilada Placera
|$14.00
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$26.00
Filled with chicken topped with Mole sauce and sour cream
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$24.00
Monterrey cheese, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream
No nuts, gluten free
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Kids Enchilada
|#14 Enchiladas Verdes
|$15.50
Two chicken enchiladas made with verde sauce, topped with shredded cheese
|#12 Enchiladas Suizas
|$16.95
Two chicken enchiladas made with our suiza sauce, topped with sour cream and avocado
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$17.95
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
|Shrimp Suizas Enchiladas
|$18.95
gulf shrimp, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
|Cheese Suizas Enchiladas
|$15.95
tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Enchiladas ( Red Mole )
|$14.00
Mildly spicy-sweet sauce, topped with onions & queso fresco. Serve with rice & beans. Meat comes on top.
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|CAMARON ENCHILADA
|$22.00
shrimp, fingerling, cilantro, tomatillo crema, cabbage, avocado, queso
|Enchilada de Pollo
|$18.00
|POLLO ENCHILADA
|$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Prawn Enchiladas Del Mar
|$15.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Prawn, covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
|Mahi Mahi Enchilada del Mar & Breaded Halibut Taco
|$15.95
Enchilada w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Mahi Mahi covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce & a Breaded Halibut Taco - served with 2 side choices: Beans, Rice or Salad.
Armando's Restaurant + Bar
2223 Business Circle, San Jose
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
w/ Rice & Beans