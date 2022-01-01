Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve enchiladas

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
2 Enchiladas Rojas$17.00
cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema, with arroz verde and epazote black beans
1 Enchilada El Vegan$14.00
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
1 Enchilada Placera$14.00
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Poblanas$26.00
Filled with chicken topped with Mole sauce and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas$24.00
Monterrey cheese, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream
No nuts, gluten free
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Enchilada
#14 Enchiladas Verdes$15.50
Two chicken enchiladas made with verde sauce, topped with shredded cheese
#12 Enchiladas Suizas$16.95
Two chicken enchiladas made with our suiza sauce, topped with sour cream and avocado
Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$17.95
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
Shrimp Suizas Enchiladas$18.95
gulf shrimp, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
Cheese Suizas Enchiladas$15.95
tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas ( Red Mole )$14.00
Mildly spicy-sweet sauce, topped with onions & queso fresco. Serve with rice & beans. Meat comes on top.
Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAMARON ENCHILADA$22.00
shrimp, fingerling, cilantro, tomatillo crema, cabbage, avocado, queso
Enchilada de Pollo$18.00
POLLO ENCHILADA$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Enchiladas Del Mar$15.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Prawn, covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
Mahi Mahi Enchilada del Mar & Breaded Halibut Taco$15.95
Enchilada w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Mahi Mahi covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce & a Breaded Halibut Taco - served with 2 side choices: Beans, Rice or Salad.
Armando's Restaurant + Bar

2223 Business Circle, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$16.00
w/ Rice & Beans
John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Omelette$16.00
choice of beef or chicken
