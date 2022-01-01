Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve fajitas

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$16.95
Filled with whole pinto beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, avocado, cheese, and your choice of grilled beef or sauteed chicken
#5 Fajitas$22.50
Tender strips of steak or chicken marinated in our special spices, garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions with a side of guacamole and sour cream
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa San Jose

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas Family Meal$115.00
Slow Cooked with Seasonal Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers + Mexican Spices.
Order Includes: black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole and warm tortillas
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
MEAT FAJITAS$15.75
Choice of charbroiled meat sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.
SIFOOD FAJITAS$17.25
Choice of SÍ FOOD sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.
More about Dia de Pesca
Consumer pic

 

El Chalateco Saratoga Ave - 955 Saratoga Avenue

955 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$17.75
More about El Chalateco Saratoga Ave - 955 Saratoga Avenue

