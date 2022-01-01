Fajitas in San Jose
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.95
Filled with whole pinto beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, avocado, cheese, and your choice of grilled beef or sauteed chicken
|#5 Fajitas
|$22.50
Tender strips of steak or chicken marinated in our special spices, garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions with a side of guacamole and sour cream
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|Fajitas Family Meal
|$115.00
Slow Cooked with Seasonal Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers + Mexican Spices.
Order Includes: black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole and warm tortillas
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|MEAT FAJITAS
|$15.75
Choice of charbroiled meat sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.
|SIFOOD FAJITAS
|$17.25
Choice of SÍ FOOD sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.