Fish and chips in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve fish and chips

BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$16.00
Cold Water Cod Fried Up Crisp with Our House Blonde Ale Batter
served with Coleslaw, and Fries
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$22.00
cod, creole remoulade, sea salt, fries
More about The Farmers Union
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burgerim San Jose N First

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish And Chips$14.99
More about Burgerim San Jose N First
5c2b7669-2919-4c07-afb3-6bd299a73c58 image

 

Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Haddock - Fish & Chips$18.50
Cod Haddock Difference
A Mild and dense fish
Cod Flaky & Sweet
Don't forget the Tatar Sauce
Kids Fish & Chips$10.00
More about Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
247b8d3e-9771-4fcb-9ffd-2aec3a0e3813 image

 

The Britannia Arms Downtown

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
More about The Britannia Arms Downtown
Item pic

 

Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose

355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Signature Fish and chips$22.00
More about Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

britannia arms cupertino-

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COMBO (1 PC. FISH-3 DEEP FRIED PRAWNS-CHIPS$18.00
FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
More about britannia arms cupertino-

Map

Map

