Fish and chips in San Jose

San Jose restaurants that serve fish and chips
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Cold Water Cod Fried Up Crisp with Our House Blonde Ale Batter
served with Coleslaw, and Fries
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$22.00
cod, creole remoulade, sea salt, fries
Burgerim San Jose N First
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Fish And Chips
|$14.99
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|1 Haddock - Fish & Chips
|$18.50
Cod Haddock Difference
A Mild and dense fish
Cod Flaky & Sweet
Don't forget the Tatar Sauce
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$10.00
The Britannia Arms Downtown
173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose
|Classic Fish & Chips
|$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose
355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose
|Signature Fish and chips
|$22.00