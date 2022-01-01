Fish tacos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$15.00
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, habanero red onion, avocado, serrano lime crema, smoky chipotle, with epazote black beans
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Corn Tortilla, Crispy COD, Chipotle Mayo, Slaw, Pico De Gallo
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$15.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Fish Taco Side
|$7.00
|#18 Fish Tacos
|$18.95
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled bass fillet covered with chipotle sauce
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
battered fish, guacamole, cabbage, crema, cilantro on house-made tortillas