Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$15.00
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, habanero red onion, avocado, serrano lime crema, smoky chipotle, with epazote black beans
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Corn Tortilla, Crispy COD, Chipotle Mayo, Slaw, Pico De Gallo
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Consumer pic

 

The Crab Bay

3210 South White Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco(3)$12.00
3 pcs
More about The Crab Bay
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baha Fish Tacos$15.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
More about The Farmers Union
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco Side$7.00
#18 Fish Tacos$18.95
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled bass fillet covered with chipotle sauce
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.95
battered fish, guacamole, cabbage, crema, cilantro on house-made tortillas
More about Olla Cocina
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Bean Burritos

French Fries

Chicken Fried Rice

Roti

Pancakes

Pork Chops

Beef Soup

Shepherds Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston