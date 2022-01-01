Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve flautas

Flautas de Pollo image

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$19.25
Three crispy fried tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas side order(2)$9.00
#7 Flautas$17.50
Three rolled corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and a side of sour cream and guacamole
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
kid/Chicken Flautas$11.00
More about Mezcal San Jose
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
3 Shrimp & Crab Flautas$15.95
3 Flautas - corn tortillas filled with shrimp & crab mixture, deep fried to golden perfection, topped with chipotle, tomatillo & avocado sauce w/choice of 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.
More about Dia de Pesca

