Flautas in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve flautas
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Flautas
|$19.25
Three crispy fried tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Flautas side order(2)
|$9.00
|#7 Flautas
|$17.50
Three rolled corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and a side of sour cream and guacamole
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Flautas
|$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
|kid/Chicken Flautas
|$11.00