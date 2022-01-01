French toast in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve french toast
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Horchata French Toast
|$13.00
piloncillo syrup, organic berreis, organic house-made whipped cream
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Parisienne French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
|Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
|Kid's French Toast
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|KIDS FRENCH TOAST
|$9.00
Thick brioche slice, powdered sugar, one egg, one strip bacon
|FRENCH TOAST
|$11.00
Fresh baked brioche sliced thick, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|French Toast Combo
|$16.95
2 french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Kid's French Toast
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
|Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Kid's French Toast
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
|Parisienne French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Thick French Toast
|$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
|Parisienne French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
|Kid's French Toast
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Child's French Toast
Jack Holders
3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.00
Texas toast dipped in special egg batter, two strips of bacon, powdered sugar
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|French Toast
|$1.80
