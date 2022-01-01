Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve french toast

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Horchata French Toast$13.00
piloncillo syrup, organic berreis, organic house-made whipped cream
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Parisienne French Toast Combo$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
Kid's French Toast$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$9.00
Thick brioche slice, powdered sugar, one egg, one strip bacon
FRENCH TOAST$11.00
Fresh baked brioche sliced thick, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Combo$16.95
2 french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Kid's French Toast$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Kid's French Toast$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
Parisienne French Toast Combo$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Parisienne French Toast Combo$16.00
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
Kid's French Toast$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Child's French Toast
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$13.00
Texas toast dipped in special egg batter, two strips of bacon, powdered sugar
More about Jack Holders
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$1.80
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Three French Toast Slices$10.00
with bananas or strawberries (in
season) add 3.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

