Fried ice cream in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve fried ice cream

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$9.50
Vanilla ice cream covered with a crispy crunchy coasting freid topped with cajeta and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
New Krungthai Restaurant

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Banana with Ice Cream$10.95
OROS THAI RESTAURANT

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Banana and Ice Cream (FBI)$10.00
