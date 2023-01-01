Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried wontons in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve fried wontons

New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose - 580 N. Winchester Blvd.

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Wonton$14.95
Deep fried stuffed wontons with marinated mince pork and shrimp. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
More about New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose - 580 N. Winchester Blvd.
Dough Zone - San Jose

1701 lundy ave #100, san jose

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
Fried Wonton w/ Spicy Garlic Sauce (6) 香煎蒜辣大馄饨$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Brings a distinctive garlic flavor into its spices.
More about Dough Zone - San Jose

