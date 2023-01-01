Fried wontons in San Jose
New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose - 580 N. Winchester Blvd.
580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Fried Wonton
|$14.95
Deep fried stuffed wontons with marinated mince pork and shrimp. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Dough Zone - San Jose
1701 lundy ave #100, san jose
|Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨
|$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
|Fried Wonton w/ Spicy Garlic Sauce (6) 香煎蒜辣大馄饨
|$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Brings a distinctive garlic flavor into its spices.