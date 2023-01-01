Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
San Jose
/
San Jose
/
Fried Zucchini
San Jose restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Happi House - Fifth
695 North 5th street, San Jose
No reviews yet
TEMPURA FRIED ZUCCHINI
$6.70
ZUCCHINI
More about Happi House - Fifth
Happi House - McKee
3015 McKee Road, San Jose
No reviews yet
TEMPURA FRIED ZUCCHINI
$6.70
ZUCCHINI
More about Happi House - McKee
Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose
Super Burritos
Chicken Salad
Falafel Pitas
Key Lime Pies
Cookies
Cobbler
Waffles
Hot Chocolate
Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
West San Jose
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near San Jose to explore
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Los Gatos
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(57 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(631 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(829 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1103 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston