Garden salad in San Jose

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad Half$6.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
More about South Winchester BBQ
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$29.99
2 Gallon
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$5.95
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Amici's CloudKitchen

949 Ruff Dr., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD (v)$0.00
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
More about Amici's CloudKitchen

