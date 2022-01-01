Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$16.00
havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, caramelized onion, apple mustard, sourdough, sage butter, creamy tomato soup, fries
More about The Farmers Union
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
Item pic

 

Mas Pizza

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Five mix blend Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Marinara Sauce Dip.
More about Mas Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries$5.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
with ham 10.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

