Grilled cheese sandwiches in San Jose

The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, caramelized onion, apple mustard, sourdough, sage butter, creamy tomato soup, fries
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
Mas Pizza
150 S First Street, San José
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Five mix blend Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Marinara Sauce Dip.
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries
|$5.75