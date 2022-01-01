Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

 

Britannia Arms Almaden

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Mixed Salad$16.00
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF) image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chicken Meets Rice

949 Ruff Dr, San Jose

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$11.95
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$11.45
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Grilled chicken image

 

Walia Ethiopian Cuisine

2208 Business Cir, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken$15.95
Marinated grilled cubed chicken breast, onions, rosemary, bell peppers and jalapeños
More about Walia Ethiopian Cuisine
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese
More about Mezcal San Jose
Grilled Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burgerim

840 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about Burgerim
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN$14.00
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
fresh greens • chicken breast
tomato • cucumber
More about John's of Willow Glen

