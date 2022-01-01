Grilled chicken in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Britannia Arms Almaden
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Mixed Salad
|$16.00
More about Chicken Meets Rice
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Chicken Meets Rice
949 Ruff Dr, San Jose
|*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)
|$11.95
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
More about Blue Rock BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$11.45
More about Walia Ethiopian Cuisine
Walia Ethiopian Cuisine
2208 Business Cir, San Jose
|Grilled chicken
|$15.95
Marinated grilled cubed chicken breast, onions, rosemary, bell peppers and jalapeños
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese
More about Burgerim
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Burgerim
840 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Britannia Arms Cupertino
1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose
|CAESAR SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN
|$14.00