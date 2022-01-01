Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Jose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Jose restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mama Kin

374 South 1St Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Bacon Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Mama Kin
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich image

 

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$11.45
More about Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

