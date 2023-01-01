Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gumbo in
San Jose
/
San Jose
/
Gumbo
San Jose restaurants that serve gumbo
The Crab Bay
3210 South White Road, San Jose
No reviews yet
Gumbo
$8.00
More about The Crab Bay
Jackie's Place
840 N 1st Street, San Jose
No reviews yet
Seafood Gumbo Cup
$10.00
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
$18.00
Our bowl of seafood gumbo soup is filled with crab, shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage. - served with : rice and a cornbread muffin. Topped with green onions.
More about Jackie's Place
