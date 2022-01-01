Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers 10$19.00
Jalapeno Poppers 6$13.00
More about Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JALAPENO POPPER Burger$15.99
Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno
Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Blistered jalapenos stuffed with our signature Vampire Dip and wrapped in bacon.
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Burgerim image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose

840 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (557 reviews)
Takeout
6pcs Jalapeno Poppers$4.99
More about Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

britannia arms cupertino-

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JALAPENO POPPERS$14.00
More about britannia arms cupertino-

