Lamb kebabs in San Jose

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
1516 N 4th Street, San Jose
|Lamb Kebab (2 Skewers)
|$8.95
Lamb, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)
|Lamb Kebab & Polo Combo
|$53.85
Include two skewers of Lamb Kebab, Polo, Salads, Yogurt & Quail Eggs for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)
ShaWOWrma Mediterranean Street Food - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard
1505 South Winchester Boulevard, San Jose
|Beef & Lamb Fat Kebab Plate
|$26.99
Beef Kebab. Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, and Israeli salad. Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad.
|Beef & Lamb Fat Kebab Pita
|$20.99
Beef Kebab. Served with hummus, tahini, Israeli pickles, Amba, S’chüg, two falafel balls, french fries, green and red cabbage, and choice of house salads.