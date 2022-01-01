Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
The Cider Junction image

TAPAS

The Cider Junction

820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Mac'n Cheese$7.00
A bowl of Macaroni with a blend of 3 cheeses. Optional bacon topping for additional charge.
TAKE & HEAT - This is pre-packaged and chilled with instructions for you to reheat it at home.
More about The Cider Junction
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$13.00
white cheddar, parmesan, panko, parsley
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$13.00
rosemary, white cheddar, parmesan
More about The Farmers Union
Item pic

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese Single$3.50
Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
More about South Winchester BBQ
Backyard Bayou image

 

The Crab Bay

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about The Crab Bay
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese Balls$8.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Balls$8.99
House Mac & Cheese
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.49
LG Mac n Cheese$9.50
SM Mac n Cheese$5.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Blue Rock BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shallow 1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese (Bulk)$21.95
Mac & Cheese$8.45
Mac & Cheese$3.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Story Road
Item pic

 

Fire Wings El Paseo

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings El Paseo

