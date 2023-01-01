Mahi mahi in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Wood-Fired Mahi Mahi
|$20.99
Mediterranean style with potatoes, olives, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, and capers (GS)
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Mahi Mahi
|$32.00
asparagus, israeli cous cous, chermoula
Mazzeh Grill
345 Village Center Drive, San Jose
|Saffron Mahi - Salmon Kabob
|$25.00
Filet of Salmon uniquely marinated in saffron for flavorful, authentic Persian taste grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice & grilled tomato
-Gluten Free
-Contains Finned Fish
|Persian Herbed Rice - Sabzi Polo Mahi
|$29.00
Special fresh herbs mixed with Basmati rice served with Saffron Salmon Kabob
-Gluten Free
-Contains Finned Fish
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Enchiladas Californianas w/Mahi Mahi or Tuna
|$15.95
3 enchiladas w/choice of Mahi Mahi or Tuna & corn or flour tortilla. Served over black beans and covered with our delicious tomato based californiana sauce, cheese, sour cream and avocado.
|Enchiladas Mahi Mahi or Pollo Asado w/Red or Green sauce
|$16.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Mahi Mahi or Pollo Asado, covered w/choice of salsa verde - topped w/Jack cheese & salsa de chipotle or salsa roja - topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream; garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
|Salmon Enchilada Mojada & Mahi Mahi CrispyTaco
|$15.95
Enchilada w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Salmon covered with salsa roja, topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream & a Mahi Mahi Crispy Taco - served with 2 side choices: Beans, Rice or Salad.