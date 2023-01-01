Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood-Fired Mahi Mahi$20.99
Mediterranean style with potatoes, olives, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, and capers (GS)
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mahi$32.00
asparagus, israeli cous cous, chermoula
More about The Farmers Union
Item pic

 

Mazzeh Grill

345 Village Center Drive, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Saffron Mahi - Salmon Kabob$25.00
Filet of Salmon uniquely marinated in saffron for flavorful, authentic Persian taste grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice & grilled tomato
-Gluten Free
-Contains Finned Fish
Persian Herbed Rice - Sabzi Polo Mahi$29.00
Special fresh herbs mixed with Basmati rice served with Saffron Salmon Kabob
-Gluten Free
-Contains Finned Fish
More about Mazzeh Grill
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Californianas w/Mahi Mahi or Tuna$15.95
3 enchiladas w/choice of Mahi Mahi or Tuna & corn or flour tortilla. Served over black beans and covered with our delicious tomato based californiana sauce, cheese, sour cream and avocado.
Enchiladas Mahi Mahi or Pollo Asado w/Red or Green sauce$16.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Mahi Mahi or Pollo Asado, covered w/choice of salsa verde - topped w/Jack cheese & salsa de chipotle or salsa roja - topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream; garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
Salmon Enchilada Mojada & Mahi Mahi CrispyTaco$15.95
Enchilada w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Salmon covered with salsa roja, topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream & a Mahi Mahi Crispy Taco - served with 2 side choices: Beans, Rice or Salad.
More about Dia de Pesca

