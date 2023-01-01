Mozzarella sticks in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
|$4.25
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS
Le Créme Cafe
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
|$6.25
Breaded Mozzerella Sticks served with a side of ranch
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave
1158 N. Capitol Ave, San Jose
|BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick
|$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).