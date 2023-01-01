Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS

Le Créme Cafe

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)$6.25
Breaded Mozzerella Sticks served with a side of ranch
More about Le Créme Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Presidente

475 S King Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
8pc
More about Pizza Presidente
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave

1158 N. Capitol Ave, San Jose

Avg 4 (1788 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave
Item pic

 

Fire Wings (Saratoga)

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings (Saratoga)

