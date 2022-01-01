Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine

1516 N 4th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$2.50
Naan bread, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Vegan)
Braised Lamb Shank With Naan$21.95
Lamb Shank, Naan bread, Asparagus, Cilantro and decorated with White Sesame and Sliced dry red pepper.
More about Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
Item pic

 

Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100

1701 lundy ave #100, san jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Naan Bread (1) 香蕉飞饼$5.80
Sweet naan bread with whipped cream is a delicious breakthrough compared with the traditional naan bread.
Banana Naan Bread (1) 香蕉飞饼$5.25
Sweet naan bread with whipped cream is a delicious breakthrough compared with the traditional naan bread.
More about Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100
Plain Naan image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Naan$1.99
Onion Naan$4.99
Lamb Keema Naan$7.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Stew

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Roti

Noodle Soup

Chicken Salad

Cucumber Salad

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (876 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston