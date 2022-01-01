Nachos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve nachos
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
De La Tierra Vegan Food
328 Commercial Street, San Jose
|Nachos
|$15.00
chips, your choice of filling, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Pulled Pork Nacho Cheese Fries
|$11.49
|Superb Nachos
|$10.99
More about 24 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
24 Beach Hut Deli
4878 San Felipe Rd, San Jose
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$9.49
|Superb Nachos
|$10.99
|Nacho Cheese Fries With Pulled Pork
|$11.49
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Nacho Fries
|$8.50
|Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
|Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
More about Hyland House of Sushi
Hyland House of Sushi
182 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Poke Nachos
|$15.00
Wonton chips topped with tuna poke, sesame seeds, cilantro, avocado, green onion, and our special dressing.
More about Blue Rock BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$9.49
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$9.49
|Tri Tip Nachos
|$10.49
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Nachos
|$10.95
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with refried beans and jack/cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Add meat for an additional cost
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Nachos
|$11.95
monterey and oaxaca cheeses, refried black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, crema
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|ZR NACHOS
|$15.50
tortilla chips, mole negro, black beans, queso, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema
More about Dia de Pesca
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|VEGGIE NACHOS LA PAZ
|$11.75
Bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
|NACHOS CHAMACOS
|$4.30
|NACHOS LA PAZ SIFOOD
|$11.75
SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.