Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$15.00
chips, your choice of filling, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Nacho Cheese Fries$11.49
Superb Nachos$10.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

24 Beach Hut Deli

4878 San Felipe Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (1691 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 24 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Cheese Fries$9.49
Superb Nachos$10.99
Nacho Cheese Fries With Pulled Pork$11.49
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Fries$8.50
Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
f88cc087-2ede-41aa-bfd5-2af8aaac491c image

 

Hyland House of Sushi

182 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Nachos$15.00
Wonton chips topped with tuna poke, sesame seeds, cilantro, avocado, green onion, and our special dressing.
More about Hyland House of Sushi
Blue Rock BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Nachos$9.49
Pulled Pork Nachos$9.49
Tri Tip Nachos$10.49
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Item pic

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.95
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with refried beans and jack/cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Add meat for an additional cost
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$11.95
monterey and oaxaca cheeses, refried black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, crema
More about Olla Cocina
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ZR NACHOS$15.50
tortilla chips, mole negro, black beans, queso, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema
More about Zona Rosa
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE NACHOS LA PAZ$11.75
Bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
NACHOS CHAMACOS$4.30
NACHOS LA PAZ SIFOOD$11.75
SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
More about Dia de Pesca
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos (starter)$12.00
with chicken or beef
More about John's of Willow Glen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Tacos

Chili

Curry

Grilled Chicken

Baklava

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Udon Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston