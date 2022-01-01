Pancakes in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Mini Pancakes
|$9.75
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|KIDS CHOCOLATE PANCAKES
|$9.00
Six mini chocolate pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg
|KIDS MINI PANCAKES
|$9.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg.
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Short Stack (2 Pancakes)
|$10.95
|Potato Pancakes
|$14.95
4 latkes w/ sour cream and apple sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Dough Zone - San Jose
Dough Zone - San Jose
1701 lundy ave #100, san jose
|Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)
|$8.75
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
|Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼
|$8.75
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|BLUE CORN MASA PANCAKES
|$12.00
bananas, pecans, seasonal fruit, cream, piloncillo