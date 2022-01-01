Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve pancakes

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Pancakes$9.75
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHOCOLATE PANCAKES$9.00
Six mini chocolate pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg
KIDS MINI PANCAKES$9.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Stack (2 Pancakes)$10.95
Potato Pancakes$14.95
4 latkes w/ sour cream and apple sauce
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Dough Zone - San Jose

1701 lundy ave #100, san jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)$8.75
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼$8.75
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)$7.95
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
More about Dough Zone - San Jose
TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa San Jose

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLUE CORN MASA PANCAKES$12.00
bananas, pecans, seasonal fruit, cream, piloncillo
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.50
KID’S PANCAKE$7.00
1 pancake • 1 egg • 2 sausage or bacon
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

