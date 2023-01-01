Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve panna cotta

Black Sheep Brasserie image

 

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Passion Fruit-Panna Cotta$13.00
Berry Coulis | Fresh Spring Berries
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Item pic

 

Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way

1969 Otoole Way, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MUST TRY! Mango Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz$11.99
Sink your spoon into the rich, tropical flavor of bold mango, cushioned by a layer of lightly sweetened whole milk cream. Kissed with a light sweetness, it practically melts in your mouth. Take a vacation if only for dessert, traveling through rivers of citrus-spiked fruit and diving into a refreshing pool of buttery custard. Each glass is an exotic vacation you can enjoy anywhere your day takes you.
MUST TRY! Matcha Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz$11.99
Indulge in a dreamy dessert experience with our Matcha Panna Cotta. Its soft, silky texture will simply melt in your mouth, leaving you feeling utterly satisfied. Perfect for matcha lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike, this treat is a true delight for the senses.
More about Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blood Orange Panna Cotta$10.00
More about Pizza Antica, Santana Row
Item pic

 

Teamoji Westfield Oakridge - 925 Blossom Hill Road

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
C2 Panna Cotta Classic Milk Tea$6.75
C2 奶茶酪酪
C3 Panna Cotta Strawberry Latte$6.95
C3 莓莓酪酪
More about Teamoji Westfield Oakridge - 925 Blossom Hill Road

