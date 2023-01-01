Panna cotta in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve panna cotta
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Passion Fruit-Panna Cotta
|$13.00
Berry Coulis | Fresh Spring Berries
Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
1969 Otoole Way, San Jose
|MUST TRY! Mango Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz
|$11.99
Sink your spoon into the rich, tropical flavor of bold mango, cushioned by a layer of lightly sweetened whole milk cream. Kissed with a light sweetness, it practically melts in your mouth. Take a vacation if only for dessert, traveling through rivers of citrus-spiked fruit and diving into a refreshing pool of buttery custard. Each glass is an exotic vacation you can enjoy anywhere your day takes you.
|MUST TRY! Matcha Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz
|$11.99
Indulge in a dreamy dessert experience with our Matcha Panna Cotta. Its soft, silky texture will simply melt in your mouth, leaving you feeling utterly satisfied. Perfect for matcha lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike, this treat is a true delight for the senses.
PIZZA
Pizza Antica, Santana Row
334 Santana Row, San Jose
|Blood Orange Panna Cotta
|$10.00