Pastries in San Jose

PT - Queijadinha - Doce feito a base de queijo, leite condensado e coco - 2 queijadinhas por pote

EN - Queijadinha is a traditional Brazilian dessert that originated from Portuguese cuisine. It is a sweet pastry made primarily from grated cheese, eggs, sugar, and coconut. The name "queijadinha" comes from the Portuguese word "queijo," which means cheese.