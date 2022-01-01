Pies in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pies
Peters' Bakery
3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
|Pineapple Pie
|$9.00
Pie filled w/ pineapple
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Marianne's Mud Pie
|$8.99
Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s
620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)
|$6.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)
|$6.99
|Key Lime Pie (Slice)
|$6.99
Amici's
949 Ruff Dr., San Jose
|GR VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
|VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Glazed Apple Hand Pies
|$10.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Pecan Pie (Whole)
|$15.99
|Pecan Pie (Slice)
|$3.95
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Flourless Corn Pie with Caramel Whipped Cream.
|$8.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Britannia Arms Cupertino
1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose
|SHEPHERD'S PIE W/ STEAMED VEGETABLES
|$15.00
FAMILY RECIPE W/ SAVORY GROUND BEEF, CARROTS, PEAS, CORN, ONIONS IN A RICH GRAVY. TOPPED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND CHEESE, THEN BAKED GOLDEN BROWN.