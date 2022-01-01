Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve pies

Peters' Bakery image

 

Peters' Bakery

3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Pie$9.00
Pie filled w/ pineapple
More about Peters' Bakery
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marianne's Mud Pie$8.99
Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Banana Cream Pie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

Britannia Arms Almaden

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pie$21.00
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)$6.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)$6.99
Key Lime Pie (Slice)$6.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
Item pic

 

Amici's

949 Ruff Dr., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GR VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Apple Hand Pies$10.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Blue Rock BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie (Whole)$15.99
Pecan Pie (Slice)$3.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Item pic

 

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Corn Pie with Caramel Whipped Cream.$8.00
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
SHEPHERD'S PIE W/ STEAMED VEGETABLES image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHEPHERD'S PIE W/ STEAMED VEGETABLES$15.00
FAMILY RECIPE W/ SAVORY GROUND BEEF, CARROTS, PEAS, CORN, ONIONS IN A RICH GRAVY. TOPPED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND CHEESE, THEN BAKED GOLDEN BROWN.
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino

