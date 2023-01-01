Po boy in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve po boy
More about Mama Kin
Mama Kin
374 South 1St Street, San Jose
|Catfish Po Boy
|$21.00
(2) Cornmeal breaded fried catfish fillets, placed on our house-made slider bun, then dressed with our chipotle aioli, shaved lettuce, pickled red onions and roma tomatoes
More about The Crab Bay
The Crab Bay
3210 South White Road, San Jose
|Shrimp PO' Boy
|$15.00
Served With Fries
|Oyster PO' Boy
|$17.00
Served With Fries
|Soft Shell Crab PO' Boy
|$17.00
Served With Fries