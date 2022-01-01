Pork chops in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Marin Sun Farms Heritage Pork Chop
|$45.00
Brown Butter Spaetzle | Pork Jus | Red Cabbage Kraut
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
|$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
|$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Broiled Porks Chops
|$25.00
center cut pork loin chops topped with
olive oil • lemon • oregano