Pork chops in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve pork chops

Black Sheep Brasserie image

 

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marin Sun Farms Heritage Pork Chop$45.00
Brown Butter Spaetzle | Pork Jus | Red Cabbage Kraut
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Porks Chops$25.00
center cut pork loin chops topped with
olive oil • lemon • oregano
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
Item pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
35. Grilled Pork Chop$13.25
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

