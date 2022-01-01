Pork dumplings in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pork dumplings
More about Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100
Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100
1701 lundy ave #100, san jose
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包
|$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork fillings.
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Boiled Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺
|$5.95
Boiled dumplings with our classic Berkshire-Duroc pork and shrimp fillings.
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包
|$8.75
Savory soup dumplings filled with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork fillings.