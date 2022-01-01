Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vodka Prawn Fettuccine$18.99
Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)
Fiery Prawns & Fresh Corn Salsa$14.50
Cherry tomatoes, avocado, Calabrian chili oil, cilantro. (GS)
Ginger Prawns & Penne$18.99
Fresh ginger, garlic, white wine butter sauce, green onion, cilantro, asiago cheese
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Prawn Linguine$26.00
saffron brodo, calabrian chilis, basil, tarragon, lemon
More about The Farmers Union
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Fried Prawns$15.00
More about SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-
Item pic

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Dragon Prawns$32.00
A Sino Favorite! Spicy Chili Pods, Green Onion, Cashews
Butter Prawns$24.00
Uniquely Singaporean, Savory Sweet Toasted Cereal, Crisp Curry Leaf
Fuji Apple Prawn Salad$19.00
Fuji Apple, Prawns, Carrot, Cilantro Mint Dressing
More about Straits Restaurant
Item pic

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Jumbo Prawns$17.95
Pad Thai with jumbo prawns.
14. Papaya Salad Grilled Prawns$14.95
Choo Chee Jumbo Prawns$21.95
Our special coconut curry sauce with bell pepper and fine kaffir lime leaves, topped with jumbo prawns.
More about Oros thai restaurant
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS$6.25
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
Prawn Enchiladas Del Mar$15.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Prawn, covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN$6.25
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
More about Dia de Pesca
Britannia Arms Cupertino image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Britannia Arms Cupertino

1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COMBO (1 PC. FISH-3 DEEP FRIED PRAWNS-CHIPS$18.00
More about Britannia Arms Cupertino
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Prawns Piccata$26.00
chicken breast • jumbo prawns
sautéed piccata style • garlic • lemon
white wine • capers • butter
Prawns Scampi (starter)$16.00
sautéed jumbo prawns • mushrooms
white wine • butter • fresh garlic
cream
More about John's of Willow Glen

