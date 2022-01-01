Prawns in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve prawns
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Vodka Prawn Fettuccine
|$18.99
Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)
|Fiery Prawns & Fresh Corn Salsa
|$14.50
Cherry tomatoes, avocado, Calabrian chili oil, cilantro. (GS)
|Ginger Prawns & Penne
|$18.99
Fresh ginger, garlic, white wine butter sauce, green onion, cilantro, asiago cheese
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Spicy Prawn Linguine
|$26.00
saffron brodo, calabrian chilis, basil, tarragon, lemon
SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Tempura Fried Prawns
|$15.00
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Spicy Dragon Prawns
|$32.00
A Sino Favorite! Spicy Chili Pods, Green Onion, Cashews
|Butter Prawns
|$24.00
Uniquely Singaporean, Savory Sweet Toasted Cereal, Crisp Curry Leaf
|Fuji Apple Prawn Salad
|$19.00
Fuji Apple, Prawns, Carrot, Cilantro Mint Dressing
Oros thai restaurant
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|Pad Thai Jumbo Prawns
|$17.95
Pad Thai with jumbo prawns.
|14. Papaya Salad Grilled Prawns
|$14.95
|Choo Chee Jumbo Prawns
|$21.95
Our special coconut curry sauce with bell pepper and fine kaffir lime leaves, topped with jumbo prawns.
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS
|$6.25
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
|Prawn Enchiladas Del Mar
|$15.95
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Prawn, covered with salsa verde, topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
|TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN
|$6.25
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Britannia Arms Cupertino
1087 South De Anza Blvd, San Jose
|COMBO (1 PC. FISH-3 DEEP FRIED PRAWNS-CHIPS
|$18.00
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Chicken and Prawns Piccata
|$26.00
chicken breast • jumbo prawns
sautéed piccata style • garlic • lemon
white wine • capers • butter
|Prawns Scampi (starter)
|$16.00
sautéed jumbo prawns • mushrooms
white wine • butter • fresh garlic
cream