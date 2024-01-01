Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
San Jose
/
San Jose
/
Prosciutto
San Jose restaurants that serve prosciutto
Rollati Ristorante
181 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose
No reviews yet
Prosciutto Di Parma
$25.00
Burrata, Grilled Batard, Crispy Sage
More about Rollati Ristorante
KIKUCHI - ☆Text you when food is ready☆
718 South 1st Street, San Jose
No reviews yet
Shrimp wrapped in Prosciutto
$10.00
More about KIKUCHI - ☆Text you when food is ready☆
