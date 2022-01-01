Pudding in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pudding
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Warm Croissant Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Huckleberry Jam
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE
TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE
1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H, San Jose
|P2. Pudding + Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
|P3. Pudding + Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, fresh Black Sugar Pearl (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
|P1. Pudding + Black Sugar Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
More about The Farmers Union
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
More about South Winchester BBQ
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Ma's Homemade Bread Pudding served with a sweet rum sauce.
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge