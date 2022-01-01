Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla No Side$5.00
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
handmade corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, with a side of refried pinto beans with jack cheese
Large Quesadilla$15.00
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with your choice of potato chips or house salad.
More about SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-
Item pic

 

De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.50
your choice of filling in a 10" flour tortilla, vegan cheese, pico (tomatoes, onions, cilantro, light jalapeno), and green salsa
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Item pic

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with your choice of potato chips or house salad.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Café - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
Banner pic

 

La Plaza Taqueria #4

901 Oakland Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Pollo$8.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4
Morning Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Morning Quesadilla image

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Quesadilla$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck image

 

Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

326 Commercial St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.95
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
Quesadilla image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla
Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.50
Grilled spinach tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms and a side of sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K - Quesadilla$6.95
More about Olla Cocina
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$11.00
Quesadillas Oaxaqueñas$9.00
Corn masa stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, epazote herb, topped with guacamole purée, black bean purée & cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese
More about Mezcal San Jose
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla De Verduras$11.00
More about Zona Rosa
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA$4.60
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
GRANDE SIFOOD QUESADILLA$11.90
A bigger flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
CHICA MEAT QUESADILLA$7.25
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
More about Dia de Pesca
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.25
Quesadilla$5.15
More about Valley Water Cafeteria

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Calamari

Pies

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Chili

Pudding

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston