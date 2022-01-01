Quesadillas in San Jose
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Kids Quesadilla No Side
|$5.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
handmade corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, with a side of refried pinto beans with jack cheese
|Large Quesadilla
|$15.00
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with your choice of potato chips or house salad.
De La Tierra Vegan Food
328 Commercial Street, San Jose
|Quesadilla
|$14.50
your choice of filling in a 10" flour tortilla, vegan cheese, pico (tomatoes, onions, cilantro, light jalapeno), and green salsa
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with your choice of potato chips or house salad.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
SANDWICHES
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Morning Quesadilla
|$14.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
326 Commercial St, San Jose
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.95
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Kids Quesadilla
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$13.50
Grilled spinach tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms and a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Kids Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Quesadillas Oaxaqueñas
|$9.00
Corn masa stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, epazote herb, topped with guacamole purée, black bean purée & cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$4.60
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
|GRANDE SIFOOD QUESADILLA
|$11.90
A bigger flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
|CHICA MEAT QUESADILLA
|$7.25
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole