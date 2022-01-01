Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Oros Chicken and Rice

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti with Yellow curry$7.99
More about Oros Chicken and Rice
Item pic

 

Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti Tortilla$0.95
More about Sam & Curry
Roti Prata image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Roti Prata$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Vegetarian Roti Prata$10.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Green Curry Dipping Sauce
More about Straits Restaurant
A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce image

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce$8.95
More about Oros thai restaurant
New Tandoori Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Roti$2.50
More about New Tandoori Cafe

