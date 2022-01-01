Roti in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve roti
Oros Chicken and Rice
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose
|Roti with Yellow curry
|$7.99
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Roti Prata
|$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
|Vegetarian Roti Prata
|$10.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Green Curry Dipping Sauce
Oros thai restaurant
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce
|$8.95