Salmon in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve salmon
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Alameda
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Salmon Tacos
|$22.00
pan seared wild caught salmon, avocado pineapple jalapeño salsa, chipotle cashew crema, creamy serrano lime slaw, with epazote black beans
|Salmon Tostada
|$24.00
pan seared wild-caught salmon, epazote black beans, cabbage, salsa, chipotle aioli, avocado, pea shoots
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Ōra King Salmon
|$39.00
White & Green Asparagus | Favas | Brown Butter-Leeks | Pine Nuts
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom - WSTWG
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Salmon and Spinach Fettuccine
|$19.99
Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)
|Kids Salmon Filet, Broccoli & Noodles
|$9.00
|Grilled Salmon with Lemon Aioli
|$24.99
With crushed Yukon gold potatoes and almond broccoli GS
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
BurgerIM - CA088 - San Jose (1st St)
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Hawaiian Salmon
|$9.99
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Claypot Salmon
|$34.00
Caramelized “nuoc mam” sauce, Chilli, Onions,Cilantro, Cherry Tomato, Enoki Mushroom.
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Sanraku - Oakridge
925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge, San Jose
|Salmon Teriyaki Set
|$27.00
Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura
|Salmon Kamayaki
|$10.00
Grilled Salmon collar
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$24.00
Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce
Hyland House of Sushi - 100 N Almaden Ave #182
182 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Sashimi Salmon
|$11.50
Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA, 95129
1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON
|$18.75
SPINACH CREAM SAUCE, RAW SMOKED SALMON, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Lemon Pepper Salmon
|$24.00
Farm-raised salmon, rice, broccolini, squash, epazote & herb butter sauce.
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|Tandoori Salmon (available Fri only)
|$14.99
Zona Rosa - San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|SALMON TACOS
|$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
|SALMON
|$15.00
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Enchiladas Salmon or Chicken
|$16.25
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Salmon or Chicken, covered with salsa verde (green), topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce or salsa roja (red), topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream, served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.