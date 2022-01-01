Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve salmon

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Alameda

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$22.00
pan seared wild caught salmon, avocado pineapple jalapeño salsa, chipotle cashew crema, creamy serrano lime slaw, with epazote black beans
Salmon Tostada$24.00
pan seared wild-caught salmon, epazote black beans, cabbage, salsa, chipotle aioli, avocado, pea shoots
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ōra King Salmon$39.00
White & Green Asparagus | Favas | Brown Butter-Leeks | Pine Nuts
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom - WSTWG

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon and Spinach Fettuccine$19.99
Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)
Kids Salmon Filet, Broccoli & Noodles$9.00
Grilled Salmon with Lemon Aioli$24.99
With crushed Yukon gold potatoes and almond broccoli GS
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
The Crab Bay

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl$16.00
SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM - CA088 - San Jose (1st St)

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Salmon$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
SANDWICHES

Bill's Café - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Claypot Salmon$34.00
Caramelized “nuoc mam” sauce, Chilli, Onions,Cilantro, Cherry Tomato, Enoki Mushroom.
SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$21.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sanraku - Oakridge

925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Set$27.00
Choose one : Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California roll / Shrimp Tempura
Salmon Kamayaki$10.00
Grilled Salmon collar
Salmon Teriyaki$24.00
Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce
Hyland House of Sushi - 100 N Almaden Ave #182

182 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salmon$11.50
Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA, 95129

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON$18.75
SPINACH CREAM SAUCE, RAW SMOKED SALMON, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Pepper Salmon$24.00
Farm-raised salmon, rice, broccolini, squash, epazote & herb butter sauce.
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Salmon (available Fri only)$14.99
TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa - San Jose

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TACOS$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
SALMON$15.00
SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Salmon or Chicken$16.25
2 Enchiladas w/choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with Salmon or Chicken, covered with salsa verde (green), topped w/Jack cheese & chipotle sauce or salsa roja (red), topped w/Cotija cheese & sour cream, served w/ Rice, Beans or Salad.
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$6.75
