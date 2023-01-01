Seafood soup in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve seafood soup
Jackie's Place
840 N 1st Street, San Jose
|Seafood Gumbo Soup - Cup
|$10.00
Our Seafood Gumbo Soup is filled with Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage, topped with green onions, served with rice and a cornbread muffin.
|Seafood Gumbo Soup - Bowl
|$18.00
