Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve seafood soup

Item pic

 

Jackie's Place

840 N 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo Soup - Cup$10.00
Our Seafood Gumbo Soup is filled with Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage, topped with green onions, served with rice and a cornbread muffin.
Seafood Gumbo Soup - Bowl$18.00
Our Seafood Gumbo Soup is filled with Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage, topped with green onions, served with rice and a cornbread muffin.
More about Jackie's Place
Banner pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
23. Seafood Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Kebabs

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Stew

Rib Tips

Teriyaki Steaks

Hummus

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (51 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston