Steak salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve steak salad
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Summer Steak Salad with Grilled Peaches
|$25.99
Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, goat cheese, balsamic thyme reduction (GS)
|Spring Steak Salad with Strawberries
|$25.99
Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction.
Tomato Thyme
1560 Hamilton Avenue, San Jose
|Thai Steak Salad
|$20.25
Arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, grilled asparagus, and sesame-ginger vinaigrette
New Krungthai Restaurant
580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Waterfall Steak Salad
|$31.95
Grilled medium well ribeye steak tossed with shallots, mint leaves, fined kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, parched dry chili & sprinkled with ground roasted rice powder in lime dressing. Served with sliced fresh cabbage.