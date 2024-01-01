Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve steak salad

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Steak Salad with Grilled Peaches$25.99
Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, goat cheese, balsamic thyme reduction (GS)
Spring Steak Salad with Strawberries$25.99
Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction.
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Tomato Thyme

1560 Hamilton Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Steak Salad$20.25
Arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, grilled asparagus, and sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Tomato Thyme
New Krungthai Restaurant

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waterfall Steak Salad$31.95
Grilled medium well ribeye steak tossed with shallots, mint leaves, fined kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, parched dry chili & sprinkled with ground roasted rice powder in lime dressing. Served with sliced fresh cabbage.
More about New Krungthai Restaurant
SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$24.00
a quarter pound of all-natural hormone-free grilled skirt steak, organic mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Point Reyes blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen

