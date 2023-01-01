Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$20.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough, Tomato, Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Chimichurri, Garlic Aioli
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Steak Sandwich (7oz)$18.00
Pepper Cheese Steak Sandwich$17.00
More about Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Santo Market Inc

245 E. Taylor St., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Flank Steak Sandwich$13.00
Breaded teriyaki flank steak
More about Santo Market Inc
Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose

355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki steak sandwich$19.00
More about Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose
HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$22.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

