Steak sandwiches in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough, Tomato, Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Chimichurri, Garlic Aioli
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|NY Steak Sandwich (7oz)
|$18.00
|Pepper Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Bill's Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
Santo Market Inc
245 E. Taylor St., San Jose
|Teriyaki Flank Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded teriyaki flank steak
Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose
355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose
|Teriyaki steak sandwich
|$19.00