Stew in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve stew
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose
|Bowl Brunswick Stew
|$10.99
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$5.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$5.99
|Bowl Brunswick Stew
|$10.49
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Brunswick Stew - Bowl
|$10.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
More about Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100
Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100
1701 lundy ave #100, san jose
|Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
|$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
|Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
|$7.15
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
|Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面
|$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup