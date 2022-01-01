Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve stew

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

530 Newhall Dr, #10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Brunswick Stew$10.99
Cup Brunswick Stew$5.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Brunswick Stew$5.99
Bowl Brunswick Stew$10.49
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunswick Stew - Bowl$10.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100

1701 lundy ave #100, san jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$7.15
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
More about Dough Zone - San Jose - 1701 lundy ave #100

