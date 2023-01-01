Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve sticky rice

New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose - 580 N. Winchester Blvd.

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice with Mango$12.95
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose - 580 N. Winchester Blvd.
D-D Delight -

1645 Flickinger Ave, San Jose

TakeoutDelivery
BRAISED PORK BELLY STICKY RICE$15.75
PORK BELLY, JUS, PATE, SCALLION OIL, CRISPY SHALLOT , PORK FLOSS, PICKLED ONION SOY CURED EGGS, CILANTRO
CRISPY CHICKEN STICKY RICE$14.75
CRISPY CHIHCKEN, JUS, PATE, SCALLION OIL, CRISPY SHALLOT , PICKLED ONION SOY CURED EGGS, CILANTRO
More about D-D Delight -
OROS THAI RESTAURANT

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.50
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango tray$8.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango$10.00
More about OROS THAI RESTAURANT

