Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry milkshakes in
San Jose
/
San Jose
/
Strawberry Milkshakes
San Jose restaurants that serve strawberry milkshakes
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
No reviews yet
Strawberry Waffle Milkshake
$12.99
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Jack Holders
3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose
No reviews yet
STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE
$9.00
More about Jack Holders
Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose
Tortilla Soup
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Curry
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Kebabs
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Reuben
Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
West San Jose
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near San Jose to explore
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Los Gatos
Avg 4.1
(44 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(62 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(673 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1176 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston