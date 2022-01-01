Sweet potato fries in San Jose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Southern Classic Served with Jalapeno Aioli
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Backyard Bayou image

 

Backyard Bayou - SJ

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Backyard Bayou - SJ
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.
Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.49
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burgerim San Jose N First

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about Burgerim San Jose N First
Banner pic

 

Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet potato Fried$5.99
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
Item pic

 

Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
More about Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
Item pic

 

Mas Pizza

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Mas Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

