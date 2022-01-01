Sweet potato fries in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Southern Classic Served with Jalapeno Aioli
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.49
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Burgerim San Jose N First
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose
|Sweet potato Fried
|$5.99
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$12.00