Tacos in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve tacos

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans$13.00
Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco
Lamb Barbacoa Tacos w/ Lima Beans$16.00
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans$14.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose

515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Grande Tripa$3.99
Taco Lengua$2.75
Taco Cabeza$2.75
More about La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, caramelized onions, salsa verde lime
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
More about The Farmers Union
BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tri Tip Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about South Winchester BBQ
De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$3.50
chile con papas / tofu scramble street taco topped with onions, cilantro, and green salsa
Street Taco$3.50
your choice of filling in a corn tortilla topped w/ onions, cilantro, green salsa
Street Taco$3.50
your choice of filling in a corn tortilla topped w/ onions, cilantro, green salsa
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
Britannia Arms Almaden

5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (2)$16.00
Baja Fish Tacos (2)$13.00
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
La Plaza Taqueria #4

901 Oakland Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Birria$2.75
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4
Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3x Combination Tacos$11.95
Choose a mix of proteins and mix & match your Tacos
3x Paneer Tikka Tacos$11.95
Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Individual Taco$4.95
Enjoy a Single Taco with your choice of protein.
More about Sam & Curry
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Cochinito (3)$21.00
Tempura tofu, cabbage slaw, cilantro, morita chile mayonnaise. Vegetarian, no nuts.
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant

368 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 3.3 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Asada$5.00
More about El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$16.50
Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
Fish Taco Side$7.00
Taco Super$6.25
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$12.95
Fish Tacos$12.95
battered fish, guacamole, cabbage, crema, cilantro on house-made tortillas
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
sauteed shrimp, avocado, cabbage, poblano crema, on house-made tortillas
More about Olla Cocina
Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Tacos$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERDURA TACOS$15.00
brussel sprouts, fingerling potato, cabbage, goat cheese, pecans - 2 Tacos
SALMON TACOS$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
CALLOS TACOS$15.00
royal sweet scallops tempura, asparagus, chipotle glaze - 2 Tacos
More about Zona Rosa
SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
SIFOOD Taco$5.35
Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce.
Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.
VEGGIE Taco$4.45
Rice, whole beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & guacamole
Breaded Halibut Taco & Tilapia Tostada Ceviche Mixta$15.95
Breaded Halibut Taco (pico de gallo, cabbage, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle salsa) & Tilapia Tostada Ceviche Mixta w/Rice & Beans or Salad & Clam Chowder.
More about Dia de Pesca
FRENCH FRIES

Tostadas

1699 W San Carlos St, San Jose

Avg 4 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.50
More about Tostadas
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Armando's Restaurant + Bar

2223 Business Circle, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
(3) Tacos$15.00
Choice of: Skirt steak, Baja Style Shrimp, or Fish
More about Armando's Restaurant + Bar

