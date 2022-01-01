Tacos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve tacos
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$13.00
Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco
|Lamb Barbacoa Tacos w/ Lima Beans
|$16.00
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño
|Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$14.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
More about La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose
|Taco Grande Tripa
|$3.99
|Taco Lengua
|$2.75
|Taco Cabeza
|$2.75
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
GRILL
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
25 N San Pedro St., San Jose
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
More about The Farmers Union
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, caramelized onions, salsa verde lime
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
More about South Winchester BBQ
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Tri Tip Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Brisket Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
De La Tierra Vegan Food
328 Commercial Street, San Jose
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
chile con papas / tofu scramble street taco topped with onions, cilantro, and green salsa
|Street Taco
|$3.50
your choice of filling in a corn tortilla topped w/ onions, cilantro, green salsa
|Street Taco
|$3.50
your choice of filling in a corn tortilla topped w/ onions, cilantro, green salsa
More about Britannia Arms Almaden
Britannia Arms Almaden
5027 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$16.00
|Baja Fish Tacos (2)
|$13.00
More about Sam & Curry
Sam & Curry
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|3x Combination Tacos
|$11.95
Choose a mix of proteins and mix & match your Tacos
|3x Paneer Tikka Tacos
|$11.95
Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
|Individual Taco
|$4.95
Enjoy a Single Taco with your choice of protein.
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
|Tacos de Cochinito (3)
|$21.00
Tempura tofu, cabbage slaw, cilantro, morita chile mayonnaise. Vegetarian, no nuts.
More about El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
368 Santana Row, San Jose
|Taco Asada
|$5.00
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Taco Salad
|$16.50
Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
|Fish Taco Side
|$7.00
|Taco Super
|$6.25
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.95
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
battered fish, guacamole, cabbage, crema, cilantro on house-made tortillas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
sauteed shrimp, avocado, cabbage, poblano crema, on house-made tortillas
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Tacos
|$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Pizza Tacos
|$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|VERDURA TACOS
|$15.00
brussel sprouts, fingerling potato, cabbage, goat cheese, pecans - 2 Tacos
|SALMON TACOS
|$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
|CALLOS TACOS
|$15.00
royal sweet scallops tempura, asparagus, chipotle glaze - 2 Tacos
More about Dia de Pesca
SEAFOOD
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|SIFOOD Taco
|$5.35
Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce.
Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.
|VEGGIE Taco
|$4.45
Rice, whole beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & guacamole
|Breaded Halibut Taco & Tilapia Tostada Ceviche Mixta
|$15.95
Breaded Halibut Taco (pico de gallo, cabbage, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle salsa) & Tilapia Tostada Ceviche Mixta w/Rice & Beans or Salad & Clam Chowder.