Tamales in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve tamales
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Mushroom Tamales
|$12.00
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Tamales
|$18.95
Two chicken, pork or vegetarian tamales topped with red or green chile sauce and cheese
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Tamale Side
|$5.25
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chix Mole Tamale
|$14.95
two chicken tamales, mole poblano, crema, cabbage slaw
|Pork Suiza Tamale
|$14.95
two pork tamales, tomatillo sauce, cabbage slaw
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Tamal de Mole
|$5.00
Chicken tamal with mole negro wrapped in a banana leaf.
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|Tamale & Taco Combo
|$15.95
Chicken or Pork tamale topped w/Green or Red sauce, Sour cream & Cheese and a Prawn Taco. Served w/2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.