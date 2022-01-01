Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve tamales

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Tamales$12.00
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales$18.95
Two chicken, pork or vegetarian tamales topped with red or green chile sauce and cheese
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamale Side$5.25
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chix Mole Tamale$14.95
two chicken tamales, mole poblano, crema, cabbage slaw
Pork Suiza Tamale$14.95
two pork tamales, tomatillo sauce, cabbage slaw
More about Olla Cocina
Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamal de Mole$5.00
Chicken tamal with mole negro wrapped in a banana leaf.
More about Mezcal San Jose
SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
Tamale & Taco Combo$15.95
Chicken or Pork tamale topped w/Green or Red sauce, Sour cream & Cheese and a Prawn Taco. Served w/2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.
More about Dia de Pesca
Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamal$2.50
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

