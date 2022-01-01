Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Consumer pic

 

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Dip$14.95
char-broiled marinated filet breasts of chicken w/ port-teriyaki dipping sauce
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Item pic

 

Hyland House of Sushi

100 North Almaden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$16.00
Chicken teriyaki atop white rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$20.00
Chicken teriyaki atop white rice, 4 pcs Cali roll, 2 pcs shrimp tempura, wakame salad with miso soup
More about Hyland House of Sushi
Item pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
29. Teriyaki Chicken Banh Mi$8.95
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Burritos

Salmon

Stew

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Fish Balls

Tortilla Soup

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston