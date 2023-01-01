Tiramisu in San Jose

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.

So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.

