Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve tiramisu

BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$9.00
Classic Tiramisu Cake
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Item pic

 

Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way

1969 Otoole Way, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch$88.00
So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.
Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices$19.99
No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.
More about Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
Item pic

 

D-D Delight -

1645 Flickinger Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU MILK TEA$6.50
OOLONG MILK TEA, BROWN SUGAR BOBA
More about D-D Delight -
Item pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu Cake$8.25
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Chicken Curry

Pancakes

Muffins

Enchiladas

Calamari

Chilaquiles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (54 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1065 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston