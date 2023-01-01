Tiramisu in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve tiramisu
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Classic Tiramisu Cake
Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
1969 Otoole Way, San Jose
|Tiramisu Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch
|$88.00
So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.
|Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices
|$19.99
No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.
D-D Delight -
1645 Flickinger Ave, San Jose
|TIRAMISU MILK TEA
|$6.50
OOLONG MILK TEA, BROWN SUGAR BOBA