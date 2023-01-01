Tomato soup in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Mama Kin
Mama Kin
374 South 1St Street, San Jose
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$12.00
Warm hearty tomato and garlic bisque w/ gooey grilled cheese sandwich.
More about Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose
|Cream of Tomato Soup
|$7.00
roasted tomatoes, cream, side of oyster crackers
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Tomato Soup
|$8.00
Creamy Tomato Soup with side of naan bread