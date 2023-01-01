Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Mama Kin

374 South 1St Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
Warm hearty tomato and garlic bisque w/ gooey grilled cheese sandwich.
More about Mama Kin
Item pic

 

Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd

6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream of Tomato Soup$7.00
roasted tomatoes, cream, side of oyster crackers
More about Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$8.00
Creamy Tomato Soup with side of naan bread
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Creamy Tomato Soup$7.00
olive oil, herbs, skillet toast
Bowl Creamy Tomato Soup$10.00
olive oil, herbs, skillet toast
More about The Farmers Union

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Tortas

Teriyaki Steaks

Veggie Burritos

Carne Asada

Margherita Pizza

Veggie Tacos

Pork Ribs

Potstickers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (53 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston