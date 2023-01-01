Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$18.00
More about The Farmers Union
Consumer pic

 

Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose

1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY CLUB$16.50
More about Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast Sandwich$15.99
Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.
Turkey Avocado Stack Sandwich$17.29
Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$6.95
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

