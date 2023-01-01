Turkey clubs in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Turkey Sandwich
|$18.00
Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose
1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.50
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$15.99
Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.
|Turkey Avocado Stack Sandwich
|$17.29
Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough